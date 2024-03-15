Derby between Mercedes-powered drivers

The start of the season'Aston Martin it wasn't among the easiest to decipher and not only due to the usual difference in performance between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, which emerged emblematically in Saudi Arabia with the Spaniard finishing fifth and the Canadian finishing against the wall. Compared to the first races of 2023, it is clear that competitiveness is lower for the Silverstone team, but the impression is that the AMR24 is however closer to the performance of Mercedes and McLaren than what happened at the end of the last championship.

Precisely because of this balance that seems to reign among the Mercedes-powered teams after the first two races, the common belief is that the updates introduced by the various teams may have an even more important specific weight. At Aston Martin however, at least according to Mike Krack's words, we will have to wait a couple more months before we can see any concrete news on the single-seater.

Developments arriving only in Imola

“We really want to continue developing this car continuously, without waiting too long. So, during the next events there will be changes, starting from Imola“, said Mike Krack, the team principal of the English team, speaking to the Spanish media. Compared to the recent past, however, the first European race of the season arrives rather late this year. The Emilia-Romagna GP will in fact be held in mid-May and will be only the seventh round of the season. This means that – unless accelerated – for the next four races Alonso and Stroll will have to try to extract the maximum from the current version of the single-seater.