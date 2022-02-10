For a few weeks there were rumors about a possible departure of Tobias Moers from the position of CEO within the car manufacturer Aston Martin. Several leading British newspapers brought them back, with the support of some important farewells among the managers of the House which is now also present in Formula 1, through the umpteenth name of the so-called ‘Team Silverstone’ born in 1991 as Jordan. Today, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new single-seater that will race in the 2022 championship, the owner of Aston, Lawrence Strollhas definitely denied wanting to sidestep the former top executive of AMG.

“I have no idea where these rumors come from. Tobias is doing a great job. It stays here. He is the perfect partner for me“Stroll told Autocar. “Tobias has had a lot of trouble since he arrived, but let’s be honest: I haven’t taken over a healthy company. When a new management or ownership team comes into play, there is a certain transition. There were a lot of people who didn’t want to go up to the level we wanted them to go up and they found it easier to leave. Therefore, I have never looked for a replacement for Tobias. This company needed a somewhat tough German man. I guess the rumors are murmurs of disgruntled employees“.

Aston Martin’s current priorities are relative fulfillment of customer orders for the Valkyrie hypercar and refurbishment of the Vantage, DB11 and DBS cars. According to Stroll, they will be so renewed in 2023 that they will almost look like completely new cars. In particular, new software and touchscreens will arrive on Aston Martins to fill the technological gap with the competition, born according to Stroll during the previous management. Moers will be the one to manage this further big change that should put Aston Martin on the right path to generate profits that are not exclusively related to the DBX SUV.