After the surprise that Aston Martin gave last year with the solvent and sharp AM23, expectations have skyrocketed for the course that will start in Bahrain at the beginning of next month. The Silverstone team went through a roller coaster ride last season, with a start that caught most of the fans off guard. bigand which allowed Fernando Alonso, the oldest member of the grid, to live a second youth.

However, the effervescence with which the car began to roll faded in its development process, a circumstance that led the technical department of the British structure to apply the handbrake and reverse. By then, Alonso's chances of achieving the long-awaited 33rd victory on his service record had already disappeared as he had not been able to complete that goal in the most favorable scenarios, such as Canada, Monaco and Holland. In total there were eight podiums that the Oviedo climbed on, three of them second positions.

For 2024, the year in which the Asturian will turn 43, Aston Martin presented this Monday a bet that aims to refine several elements of the previous version, such as, for example, a remodeled rear suspension. The most visible aerodynamic modifications focus, at least in the unit sent to the media and which is due to roll this Monday at Silverstone, on the nose of the car. The structure has managed to lighten the prototype and, on paper, with simulations, make it more efficient from an aerodynamic point of view. This should lead to greater top speed on straight lines, another of the handicaps that both Alonso and Lance Stroll regretted last year.

“We have made changes in all areas of the car, it is different in many aspects. Most of the components are new, but basically we are talking about a strong evolution of last year's car,” says Dan Fallows, Aston Martin's technical director. “We want to compete in the race for evolution throughout the calendar, and the design of this car is designed in that direction,” adds the engineer. “Another area in which we have focused our attention has been to expand the operating window of the car. We are looking for it to have more versatility, and to adapt to layouts of different types,” adds Fallows.

Apart from the days of shootingin which teams can ride the new cars up to a maximum of 100 kilometers, the AMR24 will take to the track on February 21, 22 and 23, in the only round of winter tests planned, which will take place at the Sakhir circuit, precisely where the first grand prix of the season will be held.

“I am super proud of this team and what has been achieved in such a short time. Not only the progress, but the investment in all areas off the road at the AMRTC – the Aston Martin factory –”, comments Alonso, eager for all those questions he has at the moment about the car, and from which he hopes to obtain responses “in the tests and in the first tests of the year.” The Oviedo player's contract expires on December 31. He has three options before him: retire, renew or change direction, an option that makes a big difference if we take into account the shock caused by the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's signing for Ferrari, with a view to 2025, which leaves a vacancy, at least for momentarily, in the star mark.

