Monday, February 12, 2024
Accidents | Two people fell from a crane in Espoo

February 12, 2024
in World Europe
Accidents | Two people fell from a crane in Espoo

In Espoo's Matinkylä, two people fell from a crane and were left hanging on the harness.

Two a roof worker was rescued from a height of 25 meters on Monday at noon on Espoo's Piispansilta-katu.

The workers were in the crane body. The crane had a technical fault, causing the crane to swing so violently that the roof workers fell outside the body.

The workers fell onto safety harnesses. They couldn't get back to the basket on their own.

The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa brought the people down and neither was injured in the accident.

