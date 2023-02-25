Sebastian Vettel And Fernando Alonso teammates in Formula 1 in a race or two in 2023? It’s a possibility. Remote, but still on the table. No, we are not creating a virtual dream team made up of two of the strongest, most successful and most loved drivers of the last 20 years of the Circus, but the possible line-up of the Aston Martin team in the next Grand Prix of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia if the physical situation Of Lance Stroll, injured on his bicycle on the eve of the Bahrain tests, shouldn’t improve. The scenario, it should be clarified, is very hypotheticalbut the fact that it was the team principal of the British team who did not deny this hypothesis directly, Mike Krackleaves enthusiasts with a few timid openings to dream.

As we also reported above FormulaPassion.it in recent days, Stroll allegedly fractured both wrists. A type of injury that should not be underestimated for an F1 driver. Obviously the number one favorite for the replacement, especially in the Sakhir race scheduled for Sunday 5 March, is the third driver Felipe Drugovich. Not surprisingly, the young Brazilian talent was deployed continuously by Aston Martin during the three days of testing to get him familiar with the new – and apparently very competitive – AMR23. Interviewed by the site Autosport. com However, Krack has revealed that he is in fairly constant contact with Vettel. “I had a couple of phone calls with Sebastian – he admitted when asked if there had been an interview between the two in the last few days – but this also happened last year and will continue in the future. Has Seb expressed an interest in driving? I’m not telling you“joked the Luxembourg manager.

In the event that Stroll were to extend his absence until at least March 19, the date of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the feeling is that Vettel’s chances of having a seat and thus competing in his 300th Formula 1 Grand Prix they could suddenly go up. In fact, Vettel would have more time to undertake adequate preparation and, for example, test the AMR23 on the simulator. Furthermore, the Gedda track is known for its danger and deploying a veteran who already knows the track could offer Aston Martin more guarantees than a rookie like Drugovich or a driver returning from a delicate injury, like Stroll. Finally, a lot could depend on the possible performance shown by the Brazilian himself in the race in Bahrain.

“Vettel driving in Saudi Arabia? We’re talking about something very, very hypothetical Krack concluded. because first of all our plan is to have Lance in the car. And then we have to see, because first we will have Bahrain and only then will we talk about Jeddah. We haven’t made a final decision yet. That’s the point”. Just enough to let the enthusiasts dream. Sure one Vettel-Alonso couple on a single-seater capable of competing with apparent ease for the points zone, it would represent a mouthful to taste for all of Formula 1.