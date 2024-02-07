Amedeo Felisa he may soon no longer be the CEO of Aston Martin. This indiscretion was relaunched by Reuters, which citing Bloomberg News reports that the British car manufacturer is looking for a new CEO who can happen to the Italian manager. We remind you that Felisa has held the role of CEO in Aston Martin since May 2022, when he inherited the scepter from Tobias Moers who resigned less than two years after his appointment.

Contact other CEOs

It is not clear reason so Aston Martin is thinking of replacing its current number one, who also boasts a past in Ferrari: according to the latest rumours, the British brand has started a sort of casting by contacting current and former CEOs of established car manufacturers, although no names have yet emerged.

Complicated moment

It is worth pointing out that since Felisa took command of Aston Martin the company's shares lost about 42%. The causes of this decline are multiple: the obstacles that have arisen on the brand's path in the supply chain and logistics, the strict lockdown in China, the war in Ukraine, the increase in energy and raw material costs, and others still. We will see what future holds for the current CEO of Aston Martin, but some sort of situation cannot be ruled out at this point rotation.