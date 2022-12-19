Since Racing Point assumed the name of Aston Martin in 2021, the English team has always remained ‘fixed’ at 7th place in the Constructors’ championships of that same year and 2022. Two seasons in which the Silverstone house, commanded by the Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Strollas well as the pilot’s father spears, only reached the podium finish on one occasion thanks to Sebastian Vettel’s 2nd place in Baku. Now that the German has retired from competition, Aston Martin looks to 2023 with another world champion which Fernando Alonsobut also with other projects that reaffirm the team’s desire for growth.

Above all, the huge investments aimed at the realization of new facilities at the Silverstone sitecurrently under construction. News that, over time, could offer a valuable contribution to recovering ground on the top teams, as repeatedly reiterated by Stroll Senior himself over the last few months. And yet, judging by the team principal Mike Krack, there are other objectives that can be achieved concretely even more quickly. Interviewed by racingnews. comthe Luxembourg manager indicated the closest goals to overcome, the same ones that could then launch the team to even higher levels: “Last season we finished seventh – he has declared – but with the next we should improve and step forward. I think it would be an exaggeration to say we want to aim for the top spots next year: it’s too ambitious and unrealistic, but we want to take a significant step forward, and with what we’ve already done so far, plus the signing of Alonso, we can do it. This year we have seen a battle for fourth place between Alpine and McLaren. If we can participate in this fight, it would be an important step“.

In conclusion, Krack also established the particular climate that reigns at Aston Martin, a team in which the son of the team’s founder is present: “The challenge is no bigger than that of any other driver – he added – Lance assists his engineers and vice versa, then we evaluate the entirety of the data. He is no different from other pilots. There are no differences from the other teams even as regards any team orders. Sometimes the riders have different strategies, and all placings can make the difference in the championship. However, it’s always important to discuss these things beforehand.”