The main ‘victim’ of the Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1announced today by the German driver via his brand new Instagram profile, is theAston Martin. The British team had bet on the four-time world champion two years ago, but unfortunately has never been able to provide him with a means adequate to his ambitions. The best result collected so far by the former Ferrari driver was the second place in last year’s Azerbaijan GP, ​​which would have been repeated also in Hungary without the disqualification caused by a team error in calculating the correct amount of fuel to be inserted in the car. . An emblematic episode of Vettel’s adventure in Aston Martin.

This year, at the wheel of one of the two worst cars on the grid together with Williams, Vettel nevertheless lost the satisfaction of entering the points zone in four out of 12 races, thus obtaining 15 points in the championship against only four collected by his boxmate, Lance Stroll. It is no coincidence that Aston Martin had as their first solution for the 2023 season to continue with the # 5 in the team. Parallel to Vettel’s announcement came the reactions of both the team principal Mike Krackwho arrived this year at Silverstone and who had already worked with Vettel at the time of BMW, both of the owner of the team Lawrence Stroll. Both of them wanted to thank Vettel for the great work done in this year and a half spent wearing the green suit.

“I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work he has done over the past year and a half – said the Canadian tycoon – we made it clear that we wanted him to continue working with us next year, but in the end he did what he felt was right for himself and his family, and of course we respect him. He has had some fantastic races for us and, behind the scenes, his experience and his expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the Formula 1 greats of all time and it was a privilege to be able to work with him. He will continue to race for us until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022, which will be his 300th Grand Prix. We will give him a fabulous goodbye“.

Krack echoed: “Sebastian is an exceptional driver – fast, smart and strategic – and of course we will lack these qualities. However, we have all learned a lot from him and the knowledge we have gained from working with him will continue to benefit our team even after his departure. Aston Martin is a great project, with unlimited potential, and the groundwork that Sebastian did last year and is doing this year is critical. When we become fully competitive – and we will – one of the architects of the future success will have been Sebastianand we will always be grateful to him for that“.