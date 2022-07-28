The separation process between the soccer player Gerard Piqué and Shakira continues to be filled with unique details as the days go by.

To the massive rejection that the Barcelona defender has suffered in the matches of the sports tour of the United States, a new video has been added in the last hours that shows that the novel of the termination of their relationship is far from reaching its final chapter .

On this occasion, the recording draws attention to a particular fact: the song “I congratulate you”, which some fans believe that the Barranquillera wrote to Spanish. all because The successful theme, which continues to break records on music platforms, was played at full volume in the Barcelona dressing room.

Piqué’s response to his rejection

Photo: Screenshot

In their third match of the American tour, Barcelona drew 2-2 in a friendly against Juventus in Dallas (Texas) with goals from Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and Italian Moise Kean.

Piqué, meanwhile, started as a substitute. But he just walked in was the victim of a wave of whistles and jeers from the public. All, amid cries of ‘Shakira!’ of the fans who witnessed the match.

As seen in videos shared by those attending the match between Barcelona and Juventus, the Catalan soccer player approached one of the stands from which several shouts against him came.

And although some kept trying to intimidate him, Piqué went to the sector in which several children asked for his shirt.

At that moment, with the help of logistics personnel, he managed to hand his jacket to a little boy who was in the stands.

The footballer has received great praise on social networks for his attitude, despite the boos.

‘I congratulate you, how well you act’

Shakira’s new song continues to break records in reproductions. See also Rubiales and Piqué, denounced in Anticorruption

In a video published by the Barcelona account on their social networks, it is possible to perceive how the song ‘I congratulate you’ plays at full volume in the club’s dressing room during their recent game.

In the footage, the players can be seen listening to the song without problems while doing their pre-competitive warm-ups.

Gerard Hammered does not appear in the register.

Although it has not been confirmed, Shakira’s followers believe that the Barranquilla dedicated that song to Piqué.

To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act, of that I have no doubt; continue with your role, that show looks good on you”expresses the lyric.

“I don’t buy that cheap philosophy, I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore; I can’t stand two-faced people; I put my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like one more of your cravings; your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes; I have them red from crying so much for you; and, now, it turns out that you feel it; It sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know that you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act, ”she continues.

