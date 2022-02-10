Like Haas F1 and Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin has unveiled its car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. That AMR22 mainly shows the colors of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll’s cars, as the lines will change even further before the start of the season on March 20 in Bahrain.

Demo single seater

Unsurprisingly, the car will keep its green livery from 2021, with the only major change being that former sponsor BWT’s pink lines have been replaced by yellow lines, in reference to Aston Martin Racing’s livery. The car follows the new aerodynamic codes imposed by the new regulations for 2022, but will be further developed during the upcoming pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain.

The only thing that stands out is the design of the nose, which differs from the already unveiled Haas and Red Bull cars, as well as the ‘shark gills’ on the upper part of the nose. The two-piece air intake on the pontoons also hints at a different design.

2022, the year of change

After a less successful 2021 season, Aston Martin is entering 2022 with bigger ambitions and has not hesitated to redeploy its forces to achieve the goals set by big boss Lawrence Stroll. For example, Martin Whitmarsh took over as CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, Otmar Szafnauer stepped down, Aramco is the new title sponsor and the infrastructure and workforce development program continues.

With the introduction of the new technical regulations, Aston Martin has a lot to say and could aim for closer links with the traditional top teams, or even surprise, as the team has already shown in the past what it can do is, when it was still called Force India or Racing Point.

5 years to become champion

Lawrence Stroll has made it clear that the plan is to become world champions within five years, knowing that nothing is achieved by chance or money alone. The Canadian boss is counting on the reinforcements of his technical team, on the new factory being built, but also on the budget cap to bring Aston Martin to the top of Formula 1.

Vettel-Stroll

There will be no change in the cockpit of the two AMR22s, with the same driver line-up as in 2022, consisting of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and the son of the big boss, Lance Stroll. The German champion once again has a smile on his face and (much of) his former top speed and ambitions. Vettel has “high hopes for 2022 with the new car, the new regulations and the team that grows and hopefully gets stronger”.

Lance Stroll has worked his way up alongside his illustrious team-mate in 2021, proving that he owes his place to more than just his father’s fortune. However, he will have to go one step further to justify his place in a team that aims to become world champions in the next five years.