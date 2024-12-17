The second event of the Barcelona Foiling Winter Series 2024-2025organized by the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona (RCNB) in collaboration with Renting Ribs and Waszp Esp, has successfully concluded this weekend with eight races held on the regatta course in front of the Besós river valley. The big winners have been Pablo Astiazarán in the men’s category and the Swedish Liv Häggström in the women’s category.who have demonstrated an excellent competitive level.

This event has brought together sailors from six countries, once again consolidating the Barcelona Foiling Winter Series as an international benchmark in the world of foil sailing. The exceptional weather conditions, with the famous terrestrial wind reaching average intensities of 14 knots, have allowed the participants to display all their technique and skill, offering a first-class spectacle.

This second event in the series was part of the weekend of the RCNB Candle Festivalclosing a historic year for the entity due to the volume and quality of the events hosted in 2024.

Pere Sarquella, sports director of the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona, ​​has highlighted the continued success of these competitions: «The Barcelona Foiling Winter Series, organized since the 2022-2023 season, are key to position Barcelona as a leading destination in the practice of foil. With the legacy of the Copa América, it is essential to work to continue the development and international projection of our city in the field of sailing.









Events 3 and 4 of the Barcelona Foiling Winter Series will be held next February, continuing the promotion of Barcelona as a reference for foil modalities.

The Barcelona Foiling Winter Series is organized by the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona and Renting Ribs, with the collaboration of the Barcelona International Sailing Center, Waszp and the Catalan Sailing Federation, and with the support of Engel & Völkers.