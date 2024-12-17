12/17/2024



Updated at 08:34h.





An incident in the railway infrastructure caused by cable theft generates delays from early this Tuesday, December 17on the Madrid-Andalusia High Speed ​​line.

According to the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) on its social networks, the incident also affects the Media Distancia trains with Toledo and Ciudad Real-Puertollano and work is being done to resolve it “as soon as possible.”

Service interrupted on the Córdoba-Linares-Baeza line

Adif also reports that since the first of this Tuesday, circulation on the Córdoba-Linares-Baeza line between Los Cansinos and Villafranca de Córdoba has also been interrupted due to an incident in the infrastructure, in which “work is being done to solve it as soon as possible.” as soon as possible.

Adif reported, around 8.30 in the morning, that this incident had already been resolved.









Circulation between Los Cansinos and Villafranca de Córdoba (Córdoba – Linares-Baeza line) has been restored. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) December 17, 2024

On Monday, there were also registered average delays of 15 minutes on trains on the Seville Santa Justa-Huelva line that were circulating between Villanueva del Ariscal, Olivares and Benacazón, in the province of Seville, due to an incident recorded during the execution of some scheduled work.