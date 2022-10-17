Following the announcement of the reform proposal to the Article 61 of the Credit Institutions Law, approved in the Congress of the Union and currently being reviewed by the Senate of the Republicwhich has as its object allocate resources from “abandoned” bank accounts to the public security budgetthe Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), recommended its clients to take precautionary measures to guarantee the security of their resources.

“The association recommends that, in case you have accounts with little activity, concentrate your resources on one frequently used account and proceed to cancel the others; as well as approach your bank to update your contact details, files, and beneficiaries. In cases where the resources have been sent to the global account, it is necessary to go to the branch to request their recovery, “he detailed.

Also the ABM assured to be in the best disposition to dialogue and advise the Legislative Power in the elaboration of a proposal that benefit to Mexican users.

“The association is ready to provide information and present arguments to legislators, both technical and legalso that they have enough information to allow the Senate to enrich the reform proposal,” he said.

He added that the Senate should be trusted to analyze the proposal since adjustments will be promoted that, without undermining the reform, will ensure the safety of customers banks that could be affected by the initial proposal of Congress.

We recommend you read:

“Among the points to be considered, the ABM trusts that particular attention will be paid to the repercussions that the resources of savers are seized,” he concluded.