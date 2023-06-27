His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, in which he expressed the highest verses of congratulations and blessings on this occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, calling on the Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Court. Presidency, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also sent congratulatory cables to me on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, to Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the heads and kings of Arab and Islamic countries. Sophistication, progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations with dignity and elevation.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” God” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the presidents and kings of the Arab and Islamic countries.