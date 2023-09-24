Deputy Rubén Moreira Valdez, coordinator of the PRI Parliamentary Group, reported that, according to residents of communities in Nuevo León near the Highway 57there are operations mounted by organized crime to strip them of their vehicles, in the Matehuala-Puerto México section, located on the borders of San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León.

The legislator emphasized that this is a dangerous area due to the criminal acts that have been recorded there, and recalled the murder of the Saltillo businessman, Lorenzo Mario González Villarreal, and the kidnapping of migrants from Guanajuato.

“Thousands of people suffer from assaults and kidnappings on communication routes. It is evident that there is no determination to end the problem, nor will to coordinate with local authorities,” said the PRI legislator.

Moreira Valdez reported that The criminals stop neighbors, tourists or transporters, take them into the dirt road for several kilometers, there they strip them of their trucks, gather more than 40 units and then take them away..

“It seems that they require them to supply criminal groups,” he said.

Deputy He called on the governors, particularly that of Nuevo León, Samuel García, to deal with this tragedy.

“Governors must do their job and attack criminals, since in many cases indolence is evident,” he said.

Moreira Valdez urged senators and deputies to denounce insecurity in their entities and the legislative commissions of the field to deepen their work and be protagonists in the issue of security.

To take into account

Highway 57 is an important communication route that connects the north with the center of the country.

The Matehuala-Puerto México section is one of the most dangerous, due to the presence of criminal groups.

In recent months, several cases of assaults and kidnappings have been recorded in this area.

Deputy Moreira Valdez requested the appearance of the Secretary of Federal Security and the director of the National Guard to respond to the insecurity on the country’s roads and present the plan to solve this situation.