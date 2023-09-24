Lavrov: The Russian Federation respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine according to the 1991 declaration

Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine according to the 1991 Declaration of Independence. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following the work at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Ukraine back in 1991 and it has no problems with the territorial integrity of the neighboring country. “It was destroyed by those who carried out and supported the coup, whose leaders declared war against their own people and began bombing their own people,” he said. The diplomat also made it clear that only those who respect their own population can achieve respect.

The neutral status of Ukraine is of fundamental importance for Russia

Speaking about the Declaration of Independence, the head of the Foreign Ministry recalled an important condition for the Russian side regarding the status of Ukraine.

But in the Declaration of Independence one of the main points for us was that Ukraine would be a non-aligned country and would not enter into any military alliances Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

“In that wording, under those conditions, we support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he emphasized. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated the principled nature of Ukraine’s neutral status. “Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its independence and autonomy during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us this is of fundamental importance,” said Russian leader.

Independence Day in Ukraine is celebrated on August 24. On this day in 1991, the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian SSR adopted a declaration of sovereignty.

In Ukraine, access to the borders of Ukraine in 1991 was called a condition for negotiations

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly reported that the main goal of the conflict with Russia is to restore the territorial integrity of the country within the 1991 borders. He also expressed confidence that peace cannot be achieved through territorial compromises. After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, Ukraine included the Crimean Peninsula, which became part of Russia in 2014. In addition, part of the republic were the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Answering the question whether he is considering any option for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, which does not imply the republic returning control of Crimea, the Ukrainian president said: “Then this will not be a victory.”

We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In turn, Lavrov said that the “peace formula” proposed by the Ukrainian leader is illusory, and Kyiv is obviously not ready for dialogue. He stressed that Moscow does not intend to talk on such terms. The first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, also pointed out the unacceptability of such conditions.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but not for a ceasefire. He cited Russian leader Vladimir Putin as saying that Moscow had already considered this option and was deceived.