Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition it would have been anticipated by a leak spread in the past few hours on Twitter.

The game appears to have leaked from the Xbox Store, at least as disseminated by the sourceand as you may have guessed from the title it would be an edition dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (if you are curious to hope our vote we refer you to the dedicated review) containing all the additional contents published.

In the current state of things Ubisoft has not yet pronounced, so we would like to reiterate that it is a leak and that the source is not official.

Before we get into the details, check out the latest trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok which you can find in our news right here.

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla Complete Edition (Release Date: February 24) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/38NNkfVlTR – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) February 11, 2022

As you can see for yourself above, the source claims that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition would even have the release date set for February 24, 2022so paradoxically its release would be very short, and it would be a complete edition containing all the DLCs and various expansions.

The exit seems quite close, so paradoxically it seems untrue to us, but the source has always been reliable therefore hope will be the last to die. After this leak, we expect a response from Ubisoft, given and considering the upcoming release we are expecting a communication.

In recent weeks the news had also emerged that precisely from an expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a new game would be born, we talk about it better here.

Unfortunately in the current state of things the information in our possession for today ends here