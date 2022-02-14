He who loves has known life, and he who has known life has seen the light, and he who has seen the light is possessed by certainty, and he who is possessed by certainty has lived neither wretched nor deprived.

I like that we are hard on love, and prevent it from celebrating its day, and it is what gives our life the most beautiful green color, and a taste that tastes like water in the burning of thirst, and an aroma that is like the smell of spring.

Is there anything more beautiful than a morning when you find on your cold white pillow a red rose, even without a word, or a red rose precedes you on your office table as a token of colleagues when they are friends, or you find it hanging on the door of your car forgotten by a woman of tiredness and time, and did not forget you or forget her, only She wanted to say: It is a day of splendor, and hearts are pure and white.

– If wars and victories had statues of joy and pride, wouldn’t love have the least of them… a red rose that would be a messenger of truth and an address of affection?!

– What would harm you if you said it with passion today for the woman who loves, thanking her for that joy that I hid for you, and that joy that moistened your heart, and for the weights that you carried silently?! What’s wrong with you if you say it with a red rose?! You may add to her and her constant tiredness a splendor of life, and make her miserable heart happy with you.

– A person could spend his life, not paying attention to anything but wars, blood, and the wickedness of possession, had it not been for people who are guidance, insight, and goodness, who created something beautiful in life, which is love.

– I have always wished to be a seller of roses, and did not take a fee for it, and I am able on a day like this to scatter everything in my shop at the doors of the one I adore, the one I love, the one I love, the one I love, the one I like, and the one I find the door of his house locked that day, because He forgot the sun was outside, and did not enter, and he forgot that there was a red rose on his doorstep, and he did not say to him: Enter.

We have to be patient, so that we can teach many people to love, while it is quick for man alone to learn the meaning of hate.

– Once I learned the secret of life from a French old man who used to carry every day a rose of color to his lover, and he went quickly, but when I knew him, I learned from him the most meaning of life. He wanted his beloved to rejoice in her days with all the colors of roses, even if he would put them on her grave on the outskirts of the city.

– Sometimes I wonder: What are the causes of darkness in our lives? Why do we let others impose it on us? Why do we turn our joys into fear? And we ignite if we laugh from the heart, and we forbid the anthem of love, and we forbid the celebration of love, as if love were a crime, and the language that differentiates between today, Eid and joy, we twist its arm, to add something of the prohibition of the text without its interpretation, and make our ignorant people see us in the way, and he does not know the way of love?! Therefore, there is advice from those who responded: Do not lose it in what you love…and those you love!