It was confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will bring back the classic missing feature of the games, double kills; a feature that had been a pillar for the franchise and will finally return for the latest title in the series.

The last time we saw this beautiful but unpleasant feature was in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate in 2015, and since then fans have greatly missed this feature in the series.

Source: Ubisoft

Now, thanks to a Ubisoft publication we know that the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Shadowsboth Naoe and Yasuke will be able to use this type of attack to kill two birds with one stone, literally. The post reads as follows: “Depending on your weapons, you can assassinate enemies in unique ways and perform double kills with your hidden blade and tanto.”.

For some time now, fans of the series have tried to justify the absence of this mechanic in the games, saying that the technique was created by the original assassin “Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad”, and that for this reason, this feature only appears in titles set after this event, which curiously coincides with the timelines of each video game where the double murder does appear.

We also recommend: Ubisoft will make Assassin’s Creed development much longer still

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition: Price and components

He Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition It is now available for pre-sale at a price of approximately $7,500 MXN, and you can get it from local stores, however it is quite likely that they will start to run out soon, so we recommend you run and get all your money out.

The package includes the following components:

Copy of the game ultimate version

3 days early access to the game

Extra mission: “To the dogs”

Season pass

Ultimate package

Double Figure of Naoe and Yasuke

An exclusive Steelbook

A collector’s art book

The tsuba of Naoe’s full-size katana

World map

Kakemono of the creed

2 sumi-e lithographs

Tell us, what do you think about the return of the long-awaited double murder in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.