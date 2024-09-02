Hockey|Hannu Jortika’s speeches were noticed.

Ice hockey coach Hannu Jortikka enjoys his retirement days on a sunny beach in Spain. Still, when he speaks, the words sometimes echo far to the east.

Russian Sport24 website praise Jortikka for this For Iltalehti because of the interview he gave.

In a long interview, Jortikka shared his memories from his years in the KHL. During the story break, he spoke kindly of ordinary Russians living under a regime waging a merciless war of aggression in Ukraine.

“Now Russia is being spat on everywhere. But ordinary people there are normal people,” Jortikka told IL.

In particular, this was noted on a Russian website.

“Hearing such words from a Finn in these times, and in a prominent Finnish tabloid, is absolutely incredible”, journalist Maksim Zamyatin updates.

In the same the story says that Jortikan does not say he regrets working in Russia. He also didn’t experience a big culture shock, even though his first station was in Khabarovsk in the Far East. This was also received with joy in Russia.

“No memories of highway robbers, shootings, bad living conditions or long distances. There was no mention of bad food, bad roads or poor conditions. And not spat on former employers. Obviously, this is also possible,” writes Zamjatin.

Jortikka coached Amur Khabarovsk in 2011–13 and Admiral Vladivostok in 2013–14. He won one Finnish championship in his playing career and six as a coach in Turku Palloseura.