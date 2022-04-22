Assassin’s Creed Nexus It will be a VR game based on the famous series Ubisoft, according to what was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson. According to his sources, the title will allow him to play the role of characters such as Ezio Auditore, Kassandra, Connor and Haytham.

With 140 million copies sold, Assassin’s Creed is the most successful brand for the French house, and it is understandable the desire to transform it into an experience in virtual reality: a hitherto unexplored territory for the saga.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus will include the elements stealth, the interactions, the climbing phases, the leap of faith and the fights that have always characterized the series, in the context of sixteen missions preceded by a tutorial to learn the controls. Apparently players will be able to choose whether to move using the analog sticks or teleportation, the latter with an audible warning where you are projected into an area visible to enemies.

The iconic hidden blade you can use it by holding down a button and shaking your wrist, and then stab the enemies. The latter will die with a single blow if it arrives suddenly, while it will take more if we have alerted it earlier.

Henderson claims sword fighting, opening chests as a mechanic of some relevance will also be present, and the aforementioned leap of faithwhich according to the first testimonies would be something truly spectacular … as long as you don’t end up face down.

Developed by Red Storm Entertainment in collaboration with Ubisoft Dusseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Reflections, such as Splinter Cell VR, Assassin’s Creed Nexus is expected to make its debut within the next twelve months. On which platforms? It is not known.