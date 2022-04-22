Disney’s new CEO, Bob Chapek, knew what he was doing when he said at his first shareholders’ meeting that he preferred not to get involved in political disputes. His employees disagreed. Accustomed to their predecessor, Bob Iger, who in 2019 threatened to stop Disney production in Georgia if a draconian anti-abortion law went ahead, they forced the rope thinking that pressure from a giant like Disney in Florida would be enough to topple the law nicknamed ‘Don’t say gay’, but they were wrong.

On Thursday, the Florida Legislative Assembly approved in a special session a law designed to take revenge on the company that has one of its largest theme parks in Orlando and employs 80,000 workers in Florida alone. You’d think Governor Ron DeSantis had better battles to fight than a jerk off for a simple non-threatening statement, but Disney has presented him with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to score career points to succeed Donald Trump on the scene. national. “It’s time for Disney to start paying their fair share of taxes,” he defended.

By eliminating the special qualification that the Reedy Creek district in which the theme parks are housed has had since 1967, the resort company that Walt Disney never saw operational will no longer save tens of thousands of dollars in taxes. In addition, it will lose the autonomy that allows it to govern itself, build buildings and even issue bonds according to its own rules. The debt of the latter could fall on the constituents of Orange and Osceola counties, to which those 40 acres (16 hectares) would become part. Both observe the dispute with concern, because they know that they will have to pay for the broken dishes, but the Republican legislators are swollen with pride for having raised their chests with a multinational born in a state like California.

Such a confrontation over political issues had never been seen in the country’s history, with Trump’s fight with Amazon being the closest thing. With this they believe they send a message to all of Silicon Valley and to the large corporations “from progressive states” that in the past have taken positions with the Democrats in civil rights causes. The one that serves as a vehicle for them is the Educational Parental Rights Law, signed on Monday by the governor, which prohibits talking about sexual orientation in classrooms until the third grade, which will put children of homosexual parents and their families in a difficult position. teachers, who will not be able to explain it without fear of a lawsuit.

The law has been a social shock that has caused student and social revolts, including strikes by Disney workers that forced the company to speak out. The dissolution of the special district that houses Disney will not take effect until June 2023, giving the two sides time to iron out their differences in private or in court.