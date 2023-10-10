On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Sony Interactive Entertainment explored the strong link between the passion for gaming and the commitment to the well-being of all those who are part of the PlayStation communities, including the company’s Moderation and Online Safety teams. In this regard, Luke Mears, Online Safety Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke about his role, the importance of World Mental Health Day and the measures that the company puts in place to actively contribute to creating safe online experiences. Online gaming is a playground for many people around the world, offering a space for team spirit, competition and connection. Unfortunately, online experiences can sometimes be ruined by unpleasant or offensive behavior. This is where experts like Luke and his team come in. “When it comes to online safety, this is more than just a job. It’s our mission. We are determined to create a positive online environment for all our players, a safe haven where players can have fun without fear of harassment or bullying,” Luke says.

Mears began his career in online security more than a decade ago, when he joined Sony Interactive Entertainment as a Community Moderator. “A lot has changed in the last decade,” Luke says. On the Internet in general there has been a “shift from dedicated forums to social networking platforms” and, in the context of video games, “the shift from text chat to voice chat”. Each of these changes, or even just the natural evolution of how we interact with others online, brings with it different challenges when it comes to online security. The implementation of voice chat reporting, which allows players to report abusive voice chats through our system, is a great example of this. It’s important to have measures in place to address where players are uncomfortable and I hope that through these actions, people are able to not be afraid to be themselves.”

Mears continues: “Most of the content we manage is minor. However, it’s incredibly rewarding to have a positive impact on people’s lives,” he says. “I think people are not inherently unkind. They are probably just having a bad day and processing their negative feelings in such a way that others suffer too. I hope that, through the measures we take and the education we provide, they discover ways healthier to express their frustration and process their negative feelings.”

“These outreach opportunities are especially meaningful when parents come to us with questions about their children’s online interactions. It’s an opportunity for us to provide resources and guidance to help parents navigate the world of online gaming safely. In this way, we not only safeguard the mental health of gamers, but we also give parents the opportunity to take an active role in their children’s online experiences.” The Sony Interactive Entertainment website also provides guidance on Parental Control, including creating and configuring a family account on PlayStation Network.

The work of Community Moderators is rewarding and fulfilling, but it is necessary to support those who do this important work. Luke and his team work tirelessly to address various issues. To help the team overcome these situations, dedicated programs have been established to support the mental health and general well-being of Community Moderators. “I am grateful to be part of a company that cares about its team members. We have developed a comprehensive wellbeing program for community moderators, which was recently shortlisted as a finalist in the 2022 Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards. This program ensures we have the tools and support we need to meet the challenges of our work while maintaining our mental health.”

First celebrated on October 10, 1992, the main objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of the importance of mental health, educate people and help them find the necessary resources. By normalizing mental health problems, stigma is reduced, thus encouraging more people to take care of them. “World Mental Health Day is important because it helps raise awareness of the issue. For me, mental health is as serious as physical health,” says Luke. “We should be as aware of this as we are of our physical ailments. I believe too many people don’t pay enough attention to their mental wellbeing, and initiatives like World Mental Health Day could make a difference.”