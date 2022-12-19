Canada seizes $26 million from Abramovich

Canada has announced plans to seize C$26 million ($19 million) of sanctioned assets from a company owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. This is what we read on the Ottawa government website.

The opening of proceedings against Abramovich’s Granite Capital Holdings, a former Chelsea owner and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, marks a first attempt by Ottawa to seize assets belonging to an already sanctioned individual. And it reflects a broader strategy to punish Russia and its wealthy elite for invading Ukraine.

While several Western allies have seized yachts, oil and gas firms, and other assets of people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is Canada’s first move to do so.

The foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, will now have to submit an application to the court for the confiscation of assets. If the government succeeds in its petition, the proceeds could be used for reconstruction in Ukraine and compensation for victims of Russia’s “illegal and unjustifiable” invasion, the government said. It is the first time that a G7 nation has resorted to such a measure.

The Foreign Minister’s warning

In a statement, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said: “Since the beginning of the war, we have warned Putin and his supporters that they would not be able to hide from the consequences of their actions. Impunity has never been an option, and Canada will continue to put pressure on the Russian regime and those who benefited from Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”

In spring 2022, Canada first passed a law allowing it to seize the assets of sanctioned oligarchs and their companies. But officials have since found it difficult to proceed, particularly with the way these firms hold – and often conceal – their assets.

In October, acknowledging the difficulties in effectively sanctioning both Russia and Iran, the government announced CAD$76 million in funding to set up a new “dedicated office”. The goal has been to help the government target and seize assets with greater speed and accuracy.

Since the invasion in late February, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,500 people and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.