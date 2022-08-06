The Israeli authorities intend to continue conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip against the radical Islamic Jihad movement (an organization banned in the Russian Federation). This was announced on August 6 by the Minister of Defense of the country Benny Gantz.

“Our operational measures against those involved in terrorism [в секторе Газа] will continue and intensify,” Gantz said.

On August 5, Israel launched Operation Dawn against Islamic Jihad. Attacks were made on the Gaza Strip, and a special situation was declared in the border areas in the rear of Israel. As a result of the shelling, one of the commanders of Islamic Jihad, Taysir al-Jabari, who commanded the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern part of the enclave, was eliminated.

On the same day, it became known that, based on an assessment of the security situation, Israel had decided to call up to 25,000 reservists into the army.

As a result of Israeli attacks 10 Palestinians were killedmore than 80 were injured.

Moscow, in turn, stated that it was seriously concerned about the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and called on the parties to prevent the escalation of hostilities, as well as to return to the ceasefire.

The Palestinians, as part of a currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two sovereign states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territory.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.