Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest more than 5 billion in Mexico over the next 15 years as part of a “long-term commitment.” The company also announced the launch of a new server region in the state of Querétaro designed to make it easier for companies to deploy advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and other highly complex systems with low latency.

Amazon’s new technological platform will be the third of its kind that the company has in the Mexican Republic. It joins the already operational facilities located in Jalisco and Nuevo León. The company estimates that the operation of its three data centers will facilitate the creation of more than 7,000 jobs annually and will add around 10,000 million dollars to the Mexican Gross Domestic Product in the next three decades.

Google inaugurates its first cloud region in Mexico; the third in Latin America Google Cloud announced this Wednesday the opening of its new cloud region in Querétaro, Mexico, number 41 globally, which is already in operation. This inauguration consolidates its presence in Latin America as the third cloud region in the region, joining those of Santiago de Chile and São Paulo, Brazil.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy, states that “AWS’s investment will strengthen Mexico’s technological infrastructure and open new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, digital inclusion and job creation. With the new AWS region, companies, entrepreneurs, governments, startups and civil society will have access to cutting-edge technologies that will allow them to scale their operations, improve their competitiveness and promote the development of innovative solutions.”

Paula Bellizia, vice president of AWS for Latin America, specifies that the new complex is enabled to support the more than 240 services that the company offers to support advanced computing processes based on large databases, AI models and machine learning systems. .

“One way to accelerate the impact on the Mexican economy is the adoption of artificial intelligence. A recent study suggests that the adoption of this cloud-enabled technology will contribute more than 19 billion dollars to the country’s wealth in 2030. It is estimated that the productivity gain will be around $900 per worker,” he highlights.

Bellizia indicates that the training of specialized talent is one of the main axes of AWS initiatives in Mexico. The organization has trained more than 500,000 Mexicans in cloud computing-related skills since 2017. It has also invested $3,000 in Querétaro through the AWS InCommunities Fund to support local organizations, schools and groups in implementing new community projects. .

AWS reduces its environmental impact in Mexico

The company DatacenterDynamics projects that at least 73 data centers will be built in Mexico in the next five years. The Mexican Association of Data Centers estimates that energy consumption in this industry could reach 1,492 megawatt hours in 2029. It predicts that government authorities and companies will need to invest at least $8.73 billion to meet demand. AWS has optimized the design of its data centers with the integration of advanced chips that increase the energy efficiency of these facilities.

Various organizations have warned about the impact that the long-term operation of data centers can have on the environment. High water consumption to cool servers is one of the main concerns. The Amazon subsidiary maintains that this will not be a problem in Queretaro. He emphasizes that the complex established in the region will be air-cooled and will not require the continuous use of water to operate.

Altagracia Gómez Sierra, coordinator of the presidential Business Council, emphasizes that “the new AWS region will meet the highest energy efficiency standards, support high-quality jobs, and provide a series of community and labor programs to help develop local technological talent. , in line with the objectives of digital inclusion and technological progress.”