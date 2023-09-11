Mash: blogger Milokhin, who returned to Russia, will be called up for military service

Blogger Danya Milokhin, who returned to Russia, will be drafted into the army. Mash reported this on Monday, September 11. Telegram.

According to the publication, Milokhin will be called up for military service in the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) in the fall of 2023. It is clarified that the blogger has been registered with the military in the Krasnodar Territory since 2018.

“All this time he had no grounds for a delay,” the message says.

An appeal with a request to draft Milokhin into the army was sent to the Russian Ministry of Defense by the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina.

Milokhin returned to Russia in early September. On social networks, the tiktoker published several photos taken in the center of Moscow.

The blogger flew from Russia to the USA in the fall of 2022. At the same time, he denied rumors about emigration and explained his departure by the desire to meet with colleagues from the Dream Team tiktoker association. Milokhin later moved to Dubai.