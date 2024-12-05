“Turn 100 euros into the greatest amount of money possiblein the shortest time possible. Doing it legally and without having to do any crafts”, was the order that Jackson Greathouse Fall gave the chat artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT. The result: 1,280 euros in a single daythanks to four tips that the AI ​​gave you.

That’s right, the artificial intelligence revolution has no limits. It turns out that now he is immersed in the same economy, with the possibility of make smart investments or create companies online. With a single order they can generate considerable profits, like those achieved by Jackson Greathouse Fall thanks to ChatGPT.

In just four months of existence, ChatGPT is already considered the fastest growing consumer application in history. Reached 100 million monthly active users and these figures do not stop. With its arrival, a current of retractors has emerged who take refuge in the threat that this AI could cause, but it has also achieved a current of followers who see in it a technological opportunity and the scope for economic success.

Among these followers is Jackson Greathouse Fall. A brand designer who has used this technology to set up a business that allows him to gmake money with a small investment of 100 dollars. An experiment that turned out to be a complete success, as revealed on his Twitter account.

The game plan

“I gave GPT-4 a budget of 100 euros and told him to make as much money as possible. I’m acting as his human link, buying everything he says. The game plan: set up an affiliate marketing site that generate content about ecological, sustainable living products. Initially he suggested a .com that exceeded the budget, but we got to ride ‘Green Gadget Guru’ (in his translation, guru of green devices), he said on his social network profile.

In less than a week and with the first investment, he bought a domain and hosting, created an affiliate website specialized in a niche, used social networks to expand the project and optimized the search engines. All thanks to the help of ChatGPT and DALL-E that helped him create the brand logo.

Profits in a short time

According to Greathouse Fall himself, he managed to raise about 1,280 euros with his new company in a single day. Today the entrepreneurship of this designer It has a value of more than 23,000 euros, as revealed on Twitter.

The green site offers on its website fictitious products, ranging from eco-friendly gadgets and sustainable kitchen utensils. However, the entrepreneur hopes to sell real products, as long as ChatGPT tells you to.

For now, he is happy with the results: “TLDR (short for: “Too long; I haven’t read it.”) I’m about to be rich“he tweeted.