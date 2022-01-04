Asia and Pacific stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday, 4, after encouraging data from Chinese manufacturing. Research by IHS Markit and Caixin Media revealed that China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in December, reaching the highest level since June and indicating that the manufacturing sector has resumed expansion after two months of contraction.

In its first trading session of 2022, after holidays yesterday, the Japanese Nikkei index rose 1.77% in Tokyo, to 29,301.79 points, also helped by the weakening of the yen, which during the night reached the lowest level in five months compared to the dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng edged up 0.06% in Hong Kong to 23,289.84 points, South Korean Kospi edged up 0.02% in Seoul to 2,989.24 points, and Taiex gained 1.40% in Taiwan, to 18,526.35 points.

In Hong Kong, Evergrande’s shares rose 1.26%, after jumping more than 6% in the resumption of business, which were suspended yesterday at the company’s own request. In a statement, the Chinese real estate giant, which has suffered severe liquidity problems for several months, said it recorded a 39% drop in contracted sales for 2021.

On the other hand, mainland China stock exchanges, which also had their first business day of the year today, were in the red, pressured by actions linked to the production of electric vehicles. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.20% to 3,632.33 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.10% to 2,527.70 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market advanced to the highest level in more than four months in the first session of 2022. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.95% in Sydney, to 7,589.80 points, the highest level since the 13th of August . With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?