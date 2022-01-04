An entrepreneur from the town of De Lier was quite fed up with illegal parking in front of his roller door last week. The plumber didn’t feel like asking around neatly again who owned the car and whether the driver wanted to move it. So he decided to take action himself. With a tow rope (unfortunately no puns with a winch here) and his company bus, he moved the wrong parker a bit so that he could reach his roller door.

The entrepreneur reports in his video: ‘We entrepreneurs are quite fed up with the parking behavior of all visitors to the Leemolen in De Lier. Parking is almost daily in front of the overhead doors. Apparently people don’t understand that we just have to be able to get in there with the car or trailer or whatever. Today I was so fed up, no longer want to go everywhere and ask if that is someone’s car and if they would please take it away!’ In the reactions he says: ‘Next time I will stick the forks of the forklift through it.’

Entrepreneur tows wrong parker away

#VIDEO #Entrepreneur #completely #wrong #parking #drags #side