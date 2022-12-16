After the end of “En boca de todos”, Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón were available to belong to other media. It is speculated that the actress already has a project planned with ATV, but the information about the former Miss Peru points to Latina.

Maju Mantilla is one of the most valued figures in the entertainment industry due to her sympathy with the interviewees and her attitude in front of the cameras. For this reason, media such as Latina seek to reach an agreement with her model to have her in the studios on Avenida San Felipe.

What did Maju Mantilla say about her presence in Latina?

According to the Trome podcast, Maju Mantilla will enter Latina, but, before signing the contract with the channel’s directors, the influencer presented a condition that caught the attention of journalists: that Ricardo Rondón, her former partner from “En boca de todos” ”, also enter the program.

Maju Mantilla will enter the Latina program

During an interview with Ketty Cabrera, Latina’s press officer, she assured that the winner of Miss Peru World 2004 has confirmed her presence for channel 2 and that she will be the new face of “Arriba mi gente”, the morning show: “This Once we learned that the charismatic Maju Mantilla will join the ranks of Latina Televisión as of 2023 and will join the team”.

Maju Mantilla does not rule out returning to hosting a program

When Maju Mantilla said goodbye to “En boca de todos”, she issued some warm words about the program and assured that driving was a beautiful experience for her: “I started driving and I spent 10 years there. I love driving because it has been a part of my life for quite some time. I have enjoyed it with all the mommies and all the families.”

Finally, during an interview for “América today”, the model assured that she would agree to lead a television space: “I also enjoy acting; If there is a chance to come back, I would.”

Maju sends good vibes to Carlos Vílchez and María Pía for their new program

He wishes you the best! Maju Mantilla is excited about the start of the new program by María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez, which will occupy the space where “En boca de todos” was. The host, who will now join the ranks of Latina, said that she is excited about this new project.

“It is a complicated schedule, but it is a very nice schedule because it is a family schedule, many moms saw us, even children. So I congratulate Pía and Carlos Vílchez for the new program they are doing, which I know will go very well and Pro TV in general, ”he commented to“ América espectaculos ”.

Is Maju Mantilla pregnant after leaving “EBDT”?

The host Maju Mantilla revealed in a recent interview the wishes she has of having a third child, however, she affirms that she has not yet discussed it well with her husband, Gustavo Salcedo.