“The Pfizer plant here in Ascoli is very important not only on an industrial level but also on a social level. We have more than 900 people who work here and therefore it is fundamental for the development of this area”. Marco Fioravanti, mayor of Ascoli Piceno said so , on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition “Genealogy. Together. A story. The exhibition”, set up in the historic Palazzo dei Capitani to celebrate the first 50 years of the Pfizer production site in Ascoli Piceno.

“I am very happy with the relationship we have built with the Pfizer Group – added Fioravanti – also involving it in a cultural relaunch project in all the Municipalities of the province: in February 2023 a hackathon will start in all high schools because we want to bring the world closer of the school not only on a cultural level but also on the industrial and social impact that this establishment has”.