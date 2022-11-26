Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 65

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died. About this on Saturday, November 26, informs BelTA.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, died suddenly,” the report says, referring to the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz. The diplomat was 64 years old.

Vladimir Makei was born in 1958 in the Grodno region of the USSR. According to data from open sources, he graduated from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, and also studied at the Diplomatic Academy of the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

The politician has served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus since 2012. Previously, he led the administration of the President of the Republic for four years.