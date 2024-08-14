As global temperatures rise and heatwaves become more frequent, new public health challenges emerge, including insomnia and other sleep disorders. The Sleep health should be considered an essential component of any health system climate resilient, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The risks associated with lack of sleep

“Today, when the phenomenon of warming is global, – declared the psychoanalyst and psychiatrist of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society, Adelia Lucattini – due to sleep deprivation at night, physical disorders and a higher incidence of mood disorders even in the non-risk populationThe most frequent disorders are Hypomanic-type excitementcharacterized by acceleration of thought and psychomotor agitation”.

In the United States, sleep disorders have been declared an epidemic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CCD). Heat waves, which are becoming more frequent and intense, have a strong impact on sleep quality, especially among vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, children, people with mood disorders, and older adults. “However, those who suffer most from it on a psychological level are adolescents.because they are forced, due to the hot climate, to stay awake at night and sleep during the day, and in any case, they are not helped by the high daytime temperatures that do not even mitigate during the day – Lucattini recalls – The elderly, if affected by one or more chronic pathologies and if they live alone, since they do not have the mentality or the possibility to air-condition the bedroom and have a reduced sense of thirst, become dehydrated easily. Pregnant women are also at risk due to their reduced capacity for thermoregulation which the heat strongly impacts. Infants and young children are at risk of dehydration, malaise and insomnia which strongly influences the emotional balance of their parents”.

Tips to improve your sleep

“Although not everyone who struggles with heat-related sleep problems may suffer from insomnia, these tips on managing the consequences of high temperatures may also be useful for those who do not usually have sleep problems, but may develop them in very hot summers – continues the psychiatry – Those who have a history of sleep difficulties associated with other health problems should always consult a specialist to monitor physical health conditions, a psychiatrist and a psychoanalyst for psychological difficulties, irritability, depression, hypomania and general mood disorders”.

Some indications to evaluate with your specialist. “Keep the bedroom temperature preferably at a constant 27-28 degrees centigradeavoiding temperatures that are too low compared to the outside environment and to avoid incurring respiratory diseases; before going to sleep, with high ambient temperatures due to heat waves, a cool or warm (not cold) shower can help induce sleep and reduce stress due to the heat that can interfere with night rest; drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to improve temperature regulation during the night; try to keep the sleep-wake rhythm as regular as possible: the regularity and continuity of sleep have been associated with a better quality of sleep than the quantity of sleep alone. Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks because they can dehydrate,” Lucattini suggested.

How to help children and teenagers

“We must be careful – Lucattini added – that the child or adolescent gets the right amount of sleep in the 24 hours. We must establish a maximum time at which to go to sleep (based on age) and be very careful that he maintains a regular sleep-wake rhythm. Sleep desynchronization is easy, both in children and in adolescents, in which it can also be associated with bad lifestyle habits such as cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption.. Afternoon naps are very important for children, in the early afternoon, preferably around 2:30 p.m., the hottest time. If this is not possible, a quiet play break can be proposed, in which the child can read a book or listen to a story or music together with the parents”.

“Teens can spend time with friends or do fun and relaxing activities indoors during the hottest hours of the day, and then go out when it gets cooler. For children, promote pleasant, quiet and relaxing activities an hour before going to bed, reading, music, board games, and the presence of parents or grandparents is always reassuring. Summer is a time to take advantage of being together without homework or forced rhythms. For teens, take advantage of spending time with summer friends.”

“It is also very important – added the psychiatrist – that Parents should always explain to their children, of any age, the reason for the rules that give for their physical health and for their psychological well-being. Children from a very young age and adolescents are intelligent, able to understand and manage well the information given by attentive, affectionate and competent adults”.