Signs that your child is dehydrated:

lack of urination

For babies who are still wearing nappies, fewer than four wet nappies a day could mean your baby is dehydrated.

For older children, they will go to the toilet less often, or their urine may smell strong and be dark in colour.

Lack of tears

If your little one is crying but his eyes aren’t producing tears, that’s a red flag that he needs some fluids.

Sunken eyes

dry lips

Their hands and feet are cold

If your baby’s hands and feet are cold despite the heat, this is a red flag for dehydration.

They breathe faster than usual

Breathing faster than normal can indicate dehydration, as can a racing heart.

With the rise in temperatures and in anticipation of any upcoming heat waves, parents are advised to keep providing fluids to their children and to spare them the scorching sun, especially during peak hours.