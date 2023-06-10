From the United States to Mexico. From the police in Zapopan, a municipality east of Guadalajara, to the Treasury Department of one of the largest economies on the globe. The case of the seven young people who disappeared in Jalisco has put an international scam in the spotlight that involves, at least presumably, the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG), the powerful criminal organization whose main activity is the shipment and sale of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States. The network of companies exposed by the US authorities reveals the ability of organized crime to increase its sources of income thanks to the most diverse illegal companies, experts warn.

It all started on April 27, when the United States Department of the Treasury exposed a network of companies connected to the CJNG, but which were engaged in a more prosaic business than drug trafficking. A Puerto Vallarta-based cell of the criminal group had specialized in a type of phone fraud that steals the savings of retired Americans by making them believe they were buying or renting a vacation home on Mexico’s coveted beaches. The authorities have not ensured that the disappeared young people were participants in this activity, but they have been leaving small clues along the way. The relatives of the victims have denounced the “criminalization” of their disappeared.

Through a statement, the US authorities announced sanctions against seven individuals and 19 companies connected to the Mexican cartel. Brian Nelson, the Undersecretary of Financial Intelligence in the Department of the Treasury, has highlighted the importance of this activity for the financing of the cartel in Puerto Vallarta: “The timeshare fraud of goods for tourist use in the Puerto Vallarta area and in elsewhere, is a major source of income that supports the group’s general criminal activity.”

Eduardo Pardo Espino, a 45-year-old Mexican, is identified as the head of this plot, and has been punished along with the other six individuals who were allegedly under his command. The objective of these sanctions is to block the assets and interests that the designated persons have in the United States. The companies whose activities have connections or have made payments to members of the CJNG are located in Cancun, Guadalajara, Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, and were in the name of the different parties involved. They had names like Besthings, DantWoo Administrative Services, or Promotora Vallarta One, and they served as a cover and a connection to other leaders of the criminal group.

The favorite victims of this scheme: “elderly American citizens”, as the Treasury Department report says. “Before starting a real estate purchase or making a timeshare investment [cuando compras una propiedad a la que solo tienes acceso cierta parte del año] citizens of the United States should be careful ”, warns a notice from the embassy of that country from the beginning of May. The procedure is always the same: first the intermediaries claim to have buyers ready. Later, the scammers ask to advance some money that is needed to pay supposed fees or taxes. Once they have the money in their accounts, the scammers disappear.

The methods and techniques they use to bring their speech to life go a long way. Some, the embassy notice says, design squeaky-clean websites that imitate real American companies, but are filled with false information, such as where the company is located or the names of the owners. In other cases, scammers present false documents to the authorities and even register with the Office of Good Business Practices, using false names as well. And the story does not end when they are discovered. The authorities have come to detect that, when the scammed person stops trusting the scammer, he poses as a representative of the Mexican government or a financial institution. So they ask for a fee to help the victim recover the lost money, and disappear when they give it to them.

Carlos Antonio Flores, a researcher at the Center for Research and Higher Studies in Social Anthropology (Ciesas) and an organized crime specialist, took the news and the US Treasury report with a good dose of surprise. “I had not identified that the cartel was engaged in this type of business, because the benefits that can be obtained are not comparable to others such as drug trafficking or huachicoleo”, assures Flores. Drug trafficking and fuel theft, businesses more typical of a criminal organization the size of the CJNG, revert many more benefits than telephone scams. “If the information is true, it would mean that the cartel is diversifying its activities.”

The center of this operation is in Puerto Vallarta, the most relevant tourist enclave on the Jalisco coast. The Insight Crime organization says this is just “the tip of the iceberg” of the CJNG’s involvement in the city’s tourism sector, “which has been a gold mine for the group for years.” The criminal group takes advantage of the real estate development and consumption generated by tourism to launder money, creating a network of construction companies and restaurants through which they channel the money obtained illegally. They also complain that “the effectiveness of international sanctions, such as the seizure of property by local authorities, is questionable.” “The US sanctions will have little impact on the criminal operation, but will make it very difficult for companies to access the US banking system.”

Ryan Donner, a real estate agent and lawyer from Puerto Vallarta, told a television channel in the United States that they had had two cases of this type in recent times. “It is not very frequent, but they have reached us,” he said. In his case, they managed to stop the scam before the person had transferred money to the cartel, but that’s not always the case. Donner said that the scammers sent false contracts and official-looking documents from the Mexican administration in which taxes were claimed. “You have documents that appear to be official documents, it would be very easy to fall into the trap of paying them.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country