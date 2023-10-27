From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/27/2023 – 8:02

Retailers and logistics companies are already starting to prepare for Black Friday 2023, which takes place on November 24th, reinforcing work teams to meet the increased demand during the promotion period. The solutions company dedicated to developing the job market Gi Group Holding, for example, plans to open 1,500 vacancies for temporary employees in the logistics area with hiring to take place in the months of October and November.

The opportunities are for the positions of logistics assistant, stocker, delivery driver, operational assistant and forklift operator, among others. Those interested in applying for one of these positions should access this link.

On the website, you can search by location, area of ​​interest, professional profile and type of contract. For some positions, there is the possibility of tenure.

Last year, in Gi Group’s assessment, sales during the Black Friday period were stable in the face of a challenging economic scenario and the impacts of the World Cup on retail in general, in addition to the reopening of physical stores. Considering the first 25 days of November 2023, the drop in gross revenue was 1% compared to the same period last year, according to research by NielsenIQ|Ebit.

“The volume of temporary hiring for the date in 2023 signals that companies are optimistic about Black Friday this year. It is important to prepare to meet the increase in year-end demands”, says the regional manager of Gi Group in São Paulo, Cristiane Ichiyama.

Expectations for consumption in the period are also positive. A survey carried out by Méliuz shows that Brazilian consumers are willing to spend 62% more this Black Friday. Furthermore, the percentage of consumers willing to take advantage of the date to make a purchase also grew by 4% in this year’s survey, reaching 95.2%.