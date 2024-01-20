The image of an elegant older woman at a dance evening organized at La Coupole, one of the most famous brasseries in Paris, stuck in the memory of photographer Julie Glassberg, then a young student, three decades ago. The woman explained that, in addition to the fact that she loved to dance, that was a perfect place to meet lovers. There she places the French author, collaborator among others of The New York Times, Le Monde or EL PAÍS, the germ of Stayin' alive —surviving, like the legendary disco song by the Bee Gees—, an artistic project that goes out to meet a part of society hidden for the majority, that of the elderly who do not stop their lives because they have turned many years old, who continue dancing, working, playing sports, falling in love…
That first image in La Coupole gave direction to an interest that Glassberg had always felt in the social image that the elderly project, and that grew in contact with all the “extravagant, dynamic, very integrated” elderly people who crossed his path. all over the world. Finally, everything ended up taking shape during the covid pandemic, when the elderly became the great focus of attention, crushed between the impulse to protect them and their need to continue living despite everything. Thus, this work rebels against stereotypes and looks of fear and displeasure. “Certainly, our envelope changes and transforms, but its beauty is only a matter of perception. If the fire continues to burn, there is no reason to stop,” Glassberg writes.
