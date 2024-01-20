Trade unions in Finland will stop air traffic on February 1 and 2 due to a strike

Trade unions in Finland have threatened to stop air traffic at almost all airports in the country due to a strike that will take place on February 1 and 2. This is reported by TASS with reference to statements by the Union of State and Social Employees, the Aviation Trade Union, the Association of the Automotive and Transport Industry and several others.

It is noted that the strike will take place due to the intentions of the Finnish government to reduce the level of protection of workers and weaken the effect of collective agreements.

As Håkan Ekström, chairman of the Trade Union of Civil and Social Servants, pointed out, the goals of the authorities' program stem from the election manifestos of the business communities. Trade unions, he said, cannot stand by while their members are unable to defend decent working conditions.

On January 8, one of the factories of the German automaker Volkswagen in Emden, Lower Saxony, suspended work due to farmers' strikes.