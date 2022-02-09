In recent months, especially due to the appearance of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the world has been discussing whether it is time to go from pandemic to endemic.

It is evident that when the virus that causes covid appeared for the first time in China and spread throughout the world, humanity was faced with an unknown disease that was not known how to deal with in the first instance.

Currently, fortunately, vaccines have been developed and treatments are known for those who get sick from this virus, in addition to the fact that mortality around them has been decreasing.

With the omicron variant, which, although it has been more contagious, according to experts, the truth is that it has been shown that vaccines work in that the disease is less serious for those who contract it.

For this reason, almost all countries are already in phases of reinforcing existing covid vaccines, and ours is no exception.

It is also true that after almost two years of pandemic, it is very difficult for countries in the world, including ours, to take measures such as isolation in the homes of all people, since economic and social activities have suffered already too much paralysis, bringing with it the impact on the quality of people’s lives.

It is for all these considerations that the world has been debating whether it is time to declare the pandemic over to move on to the era of the covid endemic, that is, to accept that the disappearance of the virus in its entirety will take longer, so we must learn to live with it, as is the case with the common cold, HIV AIDS, malaria and other viruses that humanity has been living with for many years.

In this sense, what is being reviewed by experts worldwide is what limits there would be to declare covid as endemic, since it is evident that even when massive confinements were no longer declared to prevent its spread, there are measures that are here to stay. , such as the use of face masks, hand washing, alcohol gel and some other protocols, such as taking the temperature when entering public places and their permanent sanitization.

In any case, while the world is debating whether it is time to move to an endemic phase of covid, the truth is that Sinaloa is at an orange traffic light due to the number of infections, so it is everyone’s social responsibility to continue taking care of ourselves with the use mask, hand washing and going to public places when necessary only.

Likewise, we must continue to take special care with older adults and people who, due to their health condition, are more prone to an aggravation of the virus.

For all this, the call continues to be solidarity and, in these times, there is no better sign of love for others than self-care so as not to get infected and be carriers of covid, because by taking care of ourselves and those who live with us on a daily basis, we take care of all Sinaloa and the country.