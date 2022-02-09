In analysis. De ipso facto it is as it was already being presented for analysis and, if applicable, approval before the Salvador Alvarado Council that the company Recycled Repuse International Itd (RCR in its acronym in English), under the representation of Alberto H. Álvarez Jiménez, so that the company provides comprehensive management services for urban solid waste, however, after several comments, the decision was sent to the determined study of the different commissions. But, waters!, and here comes the warning based on the experience already lived with the approval of the service that Galos Parking offered some previous Administrations ago, a company that has sued the municipality for several million pesos for breach of contract on the subject of the parking meters, after the past administrations did not allow their installation due to the financial affectation that it will leave the citizen. Well, the example is clear and first-hand, because it will be Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar who will have to make the decision to resolve the issue of parking meters. We will have to wait if in that analysis for the RCR company, and as it is the specialty of the Morenoite governments, to leave this decision to citizen consultation.

All out of fear. Despite the fact that in the statistics of the Public Security Directorate in Salvador Alvarado there is zero record of cases of cattle rustling, the reality was revealed by the president of the Local Livestock Association of Salvador Alvarado, Salvador Alonso González, who said that many of ranchers have filed a complaint about an increase in cattle theft records, but for fear of reprisals, many of them prefer not to go and record theft. The situation is that this fear of going to present the complaint is that the ranchers themselves, when they realize the absence of cattle, prefer not to investigate what is behind these actions, because insecurity prevails more closely, what is put in evidence that there is a very thin cloth on the subject of security and that many, out of fear, prefer to keep it that way.

In oblivion. Every day it becomes more common to see young people under the age of 18, both men and women, ingesting alcoholic beverages or some illicit substance, so much so that for this reason every weekend in Barandilla they arrest almost 14 minors between 16 and 17 years old, all or most with a high level of alcohol or drugs in their system. Due to these worrying figures, it seems that there is neglect, and the question arises as to where the government programs were left or where they are. Undoubtedly, this is also influenced by the actions of the corresponding authorities, both Compavif, Sipinna, and/or Public Security, which have not given themselves the task of analyzing how it is that minors can have such easy access to these substances that are damaging your health. Could it be that they have done a poor job to rescue young people from the branches of alcohol or prevent them from acquiring it? A topic that gives a lot to talk about, since it affects the health of youth and can also be an important part of why there have been so many accidents in the municipality, and despite this they continue to ignore that young people get drinks alcoholic.

Work. The activity of rescuing sports spaces in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado is a task that has been intensifying in the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture, directed by Jesús Antonio Sañudo García, however, a more in-depth analysis must be carried out and sports fields such as the one found in the children’s baseball fields, whose fence has collapsed due to the strong blizzard recorded on August 26 of last year, and to date the rubble has not been removed but the activity has been maintained sporty. What speaks that the effort made so far is one step of many that have to be taken to improve the conditions in which the sports fields are found.

#Arbor