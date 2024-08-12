The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have passed us by with many memes worthy of the athletes of the shooting discipline and also some somewhat exaggerated statements by Lebron James when referring to the United States basketball team as the Avengers.

When LeBron James was asked what his team would be called if the Dream Team and the Redeem Team already exist, he answered “The Avengers.”

His comments are a bit out of place, especially since the United States has not lost gold in basketball since Beijing 2008, but the quality of the team had been declining, especially at the World Championships, which they lost to Germany in 2023.

Ultimately, the team of LeBron, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and company did not have it so complicated until they played against Serbia, where they had to behave like the Avengers, because they were very close to losing that game.

Now, the question we ask ourselves is whether this nickname born from Marvel characters will stick with this United States team that was full of NBA stars.

We also recommend: The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is leaked from D23

The Avengers already have a return date, as does Lebron James with the Lakers

Well, while the media and other sports critics decide what to do with LeBron’s team, we’re going to remind you what the MCU movie schedule looks like for what will be phase six.

First of all we have that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be released on July 25, 2025, while Blade should be ready on November 7 of the same year. Then, in 2026, on May 1st we will have Avengers: Doomsday and on May 7, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars.

What happened to Legacy of Kang? It went straight to the scrap heap when Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors.

How do you see the dates for the next Avengers movies? Are you excited? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google News.