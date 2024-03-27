For video game enthusiasts, finding the right equipment is essential to fully enjoy each virtual experience, which is why Sam's Club positions itself as the perfect ally by offering the ideal combo for gamers at an outlet price that you won't be able to resist.

The HP Gaming Victus Ryzen 5/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD Combo Laptop + HyperX Duocast Microphone + HyperX Stinger 2 Core Headset, which was initially priced at $20,458, is now available at Sams Club for only $16,367. Additionally, take advantage of the Offer of up to 18 months without interest to make this acquisition even more accessible.

This combo includes a powerful HP Gaming Victus Laptop, designed to take your gaming to the next level. With a next-generation AMD Ryzen™-H processor, NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650 graphics, and an ultra-fast SSD, this laptop adapts to your gaming style and gives you the power to conquer any challenge.

Irresistible Features:

Sustainable design: The HP Victus Gaming 15 Laptop is designed with recycled materials, demonstrating HP's commitment to a more sustainable future. In addition, it has energy efficiency certifications that contribute to reducing environmental impact.

Power to Victory: Equipped with an AMD Ryzen™-H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650 graphics cards, this laptop delivers exceptional performance for long gaming and streaming sessions.

Iconic design for e-sports: With an improved thermal design and a large ventilation area, the HP Victus guarantees optimal performance even in the most demanding conditions. Its 15.6″ HD screen and sustainable design make it the perfect choice for gamers committed to the environment.

HyperX Duocast Microphone: This microphone not only offers superior audio quality, but also features advanced features such as LED mute indicator and a minimalist design that fits into any gaming setup.

Product specifications:

⦿ Processor: Ryzen 5-5600H

⦿ RAM memory: 8 GB

⦿ Hard Drive Capacity: 512 GB SSD

⦿ Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

⦿ Operating System: Windows 11 Home

⦿ Screen Size: 15.6″

⦿ Color: Gray

⦿ Country of Origin: China

⦿ Warranty: 1 year direct with supplier