EA policewoman from North Rhine-Westphalia, as a member of the climate activist group Last Generation, gave a lecture to colleagues at the German Police University (DHPol). This emerges from a report by the state government to the interior committee of the state parliament. For reasons of personal rights, the Ministry of the Interior did not provide any further information about the officer when asked by dpa.

According to a report by the state government, there was “a course involving the last generation” at the police academy in June. The activists were therefore invited by the university. The police officer took part on a voluntary basis and in her free time.

“No exchange or contact relationship”

According to a spokeswoman for the university, a total of three climate activists attended the 90-minute course: “As in previous years, the course served to discuss current social developments, including changing social groups.” The activists did not receive a fee or an expense allowance .

The Ministry of the Interior emphasizes in its report that it has “no exchange or contact” with the last generation. There is also no “further knowledge of membership or participation in actions of the last generation by police officers from North Rhine-Westphalia”. However, the ministry does not record any affiliation with associations, initiatives or parties.

In the case of the last generation, the ministry says it sees a potential conflict of interest, but only in the case of “illegal actions”. This is to be distinguished from an “internal or free peaceful engagement” for the group.







The Police University stands by the discussion group: “Such events serve to explain the role of the police in the democratic constitutional state. This includes, among other things, the neutrality of meetings and the transparency of police measures,” said the spokeswoman.