The number two in the world, Aryna Sabalenka is going through a difficult time, after the mysterious death of her boyfriend, the former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

According to police reports Miami (United States), the 42-year-old man died after falling from a balcony of a hotel room in Florida. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that Koltsov took his own life.

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka She spoke again about her boyfriend's death through her social networks and sent a message of gratitude to the people who supported her at such a difficult time.

“I want to take a moment to thank all my fans for their great love and support during this difficult time,” the tennis player said in an Instagram story.

And I add: “Your kind words mean a lot and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful to you all.”

The Miami, Florida Police has not yet revealed the real cause that caused the death of the former ice hockey player who participated in the Winter Olympic Games, in 2002 and 2010.

It should be noted that Aryna had already spoken out about the loss of her romantic partner, while competing in the Miami Masters 1000, a tournament in which she was eliminated against Anhelina Kalínina.

“Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy and, although we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” Sabalenka said. “Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time,” she said in a statement.

It is still unknown what the next tournament that the 25-year-old Belarusian tennis player will play in will be, and it cannot be ruled out that she will take some time after the tragic event in Miami.

