The subject is so bizarre and niche that it almost seems like an April Fool's joke, but it really seems like the announcement of PO'ed: Definitive Edition on Nightdive's part is real, with trailer of presentation confirming the return of one of the strangest FPS of the 90s.

The team specializes in remaster and remake operations, and also in this case has decided to remain extremely faithful to the original material but carrying out a technical reworking capable of making the game in question work best on modern hardware and above all to make it display in correctly on current displays and according to current standards.

For the rest, however, the underlying game remains the same crazy shooter released in 1995.

For those who don't know him, PO'ed has one as its protagonist chef who finds himself having to escape from an alien planet, fighting against various types of hostile forces using very unconventional objects.