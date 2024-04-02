The subject is so bizarre and niche that it almost seems like an April Fool's joke, but it really seems like the announcement of PO'ed: Definitive Edition on Nightdive's part is real, with trailer of presentation confirming the return of one of the strangest FPS of the 90s.
The team specializes in remaster and remake operations, and also in this case has decided to remain extremely faithful to the original material but carrying out a technical reworking capable of making the game in question work best on modern hardware and above all to make it display in correctly on current displays and according to current standards.
For the rest, however, the underlying game remains the same crazy shooter released in 1995.
For those who don't know him, PO'ed has one as its protagonist chef who finds himself having to escape from an alien planet, fighting against various types of hostile forces using very unconventional objects.
A bizarre but interesting FPS
The mechanics are the classic ones of the original first-person shooter: drawing inspiration from DOOM and the like, even in this case we can use a varied arsenal to destroy enemies.
The new version features support for 4K and up to 144 fps, as well as other modern adaptations. The peculiarity is given by the rather bizarre settings, the rather strange design of the enemies and the use of unconventional weapons such as pots, knives and various alien objects with different effects, all with improved graphics, increased resolution and HUD revised and corrected, but still without a precise release date.
