After a day of rest, there are a lot of activities planned for Princess Amalia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The party will arrive in Aruba local time on Monday morning. The country is the second destination for the Oranges during Princess Amalia’s introductory trip to the Caribbean part of the kingdom.

The planning of the start of the day is full of official meetings. Monday morning will be kicked off with a welcome ceremony on Wilhelminaplein, followed by a meeting with Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt, the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes and the States: the representation of the Aruban people.

Later in the day, the official meetings make way for a piece of Aruban culture. In the city of San Nicolas, a high school shows a performance about Boy Ecury, an Aruban-Dutch resistance hero. Afterwards, Amalia and the royal couple take a walk past various murals, visit the Industry Museum and there is a street performance including breakdance, spoken word and a carnival performance by young people. See also Apple's VR headset revealed

Last rehearsals

Preparations for the royal visit were already in full swing in Aruba on Sunday. The Dutch flags were flying, sounds of the last rehearsals of the artists involved echoed through the streets and hotels informed their guests that part of the city was closed during the visit on January 30 and 31.

From 27 January to 9 February, the 19-year-old Princess Amalia will be introduced to the Caribbean part of the Netherlands as heir to the throne. The princess and her parents started on Bonaire and will go from there to Aruba. This is followed by Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba. About 107,000 people live on Aruba. The country – Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten are countries, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are special municipalities – making it the island with the most inhabitants after Curaçao. More than 150,000 people live on Curaçao.