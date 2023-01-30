A very serious case of espionage has inexplicably become a secondary issue in the face of the trivialization of the crime and the obscenities of the Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, with which she responded to Process, that he published several chats that revealed illegal acts of his close friends against the leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno. Sansores added that the conversations, which also suggested embezzlement to the finance electoral campaigns, they were an “invention” and the dialogues had been fabricated. The last episode about the governor’s impunity for using illegally obtained information for her political purposes ended like this, in bickering.

More than 60 hours of telephone conversations were provided to him by the National Intelligence Center to neutralize Dark and force him to approve the president’s reforms Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Sansores, which is aligned with Claudia Sheinbaum in the fight for the presidential candidacy, he used telephone interceptions to harm one of the adversaries of the head of government of Mexico City, senator Ricardo Monreal.

What Proceso revealed escalated even more in the scaffolding of stark espionage in these Mexican times, where it is possible to break the law if you are on the right side of history, the one narrated by López Obrador. Sansores refuted the content and manufacture of the chats, which is the same thing that she and her team have done with chats of politicians that she has publicized on the so-called “Jaguar Tuesday.” But the essence of what was published was not refuted, despite its significance for revealing an alleged intelligence center set up by the Campeche prosecutor, Renato Sales, with equipment that had been purchased by the Mayor’s Office of the Ministry of the Interior, during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

The origin of the team in that intelligence center that appeared in the chats of yore, is traced to the National Security Commission, which functioned in the past six-year term as a substitute for the extinct Secretary of Public Security, during the management of Sales, who was denounced the Superior Audit of the Federation to the Specialized Prosecutor in Combating Corruption on May 22, because the equipment for which more than 807 million pesos had been paid, concluded, never reached its recipient.

The equipment, according to the ASF, was managed and acquired between June 18 and September 30, 2018 from the Israeli company Rafael Advance Defense Sysrems, closely linked to the Ministry of Defense of that nation, to strengthen technical capabilities. and CNS operations to prevent crimes. The team, which operates with drones, was going to be used in scientific intelligence, investigation, anti-drugs and the Gendarmerie, which replaced the Federal Police. According to the complaint to the prosecutor María de la Luz Mijangos, none of this was fulfilled. Sales was not penalized because he did not sign the contract, but it is not known what the prosecution did.

That equipment was the second acquired. The first was purchased from the Israeli company in 2015, signed by the then head of Federal Police Intelligence, Damián Canales. This acquisition did not receive any observations from the ASF, such as that of 2018, which became the first action against corruption undertaken in 2019 by the first Secretary of Public Security of the current government, Alfonso Durazo, who assured that the acquisition had been cancelled. contract. Durazo did not specify the name of the company that sold the equipment -software and hardware- and only said that it was an Israeli company. He also did not mention whether canceling the contract had returned the equipment, or what penalties had to be paid for early termination.

What the post in Process suggested is that that equipment was never returned. What happened, according to officials familiar with the route of the system, is that one part stayed with what is now the National Guard, and another returned to Rafael’s distributor, a Mexican-Colombian contractor, after the pipeline was stopped. customs operation in Tijuana. It is not clear if, as the chats say, it is indeed in the intelligence center of Governor Sansores, and it was used to intervene in Moreno’s communications, although some of them were not intercepted, but were achieved by activating audio remote.

The triviality with which every case has been handled is incredible. It should be investigated whether Sales took the equipment as Proceso says, despite the fact that he never directly managed the Rafael system in the CNS, but it has not been denied that he ended up working for Sansores. But even assuming that the spying on Moreno and other politicians did not come from an intelligence center in Campeche, it does not annul the systematic illegal acts of Governor Sansores by publicizing illegally obtained interventions.

Campechano espionage was never investigated by the Attorney General’s Office, but the Electoral Tribunal paved an important path by issuing a sentence last year in which it speaks of the illegal intervention of the WhatsApp platform. Meta, its parent company, could denounce it in court, as recommended by the Electoral Tribunal, and replicate what it did against the Israeli company NSO in the United States for spying on politicians and journalists.

If he does, he will force an investigation into the espionage that the Mexican government is covering up, and the chats broadcast by Sansores with a court order in the United States, which is his jurisdiction, could be opened to establish how the espionage was carried out and the origins of the information. communications intervention.

The governor is a confessed criminal, and if the investigation proceeds in the United States, Sansores would not be the only one who could pay the consequences, but also the federal areas that allegedly carried out the espionage, and those responsible for authorizing or tolerating them, where they would be questioned. not only prosecutor Gertz Manero, but the President of the Republic himself.

