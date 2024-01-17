Marcela Gomez, president of the Americaannounced that the Colombian club gave up signing the Chilean midfielder Arturo vidal.

Despite all the efforts that the institution and the sponsors have made, an agreement has not been reached with Arturo Vidal, therefore we are giving up continuing with his signing. Now we have decided to focus our efforts on our plan A in the technical direction: Ricardo Gareca, with whom we started conversations,” said Gómez.

At the time, Tulio Gomez, America's largest shareholder, confirmed to TIME the figures that were handled.

Cerveza Aguila and Burguer King are the firms that have already sponsored the club to hire

to Vidal.

“Between the two of us we already have $600,000. “We are looking for another sponsor who can give us 250 million pesos a month,” he assured.

As it is, it is a sponsorship for 3,000 million pesos (about 760,000 dollars more).

“We can't go crazy. We have to be rational and know how far the blanket goes. The operation amounts to about 2 million dollars with all the bells and whistles, plus a house, armored car and bodyguards,” he revealed.

