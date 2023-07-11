Arturo Lopez Gavito He made a strong confession that annoyed Luis Miguel’s fans, not only for ensuring that he does not like his music, but also stressed that he has a long way to go to become a superstar, which surprised many when listening to it.

And Arturo Lopez Gavito famous for being a judge in The academyassured that contrary to the whole world the music of Luis Miguel It doesn’t do much to him, and he also makes it clear that his personality is disastrous, which some other Internet users agreed with.

“I don’t like his personality, I’ve never matched him and I don’t like what he does as an artist,” he replied. Arturo Lopez Gavito in an interview where he stated that for the Luis Miguel It’s not a big deal like everyone thought.

Arturo López Gavito attacked Luis Miguel/screenshot

And it is that he Sun of Mexico He has always been seen as a luxury artist, since his music has crossed borders, even the sold-out dates in his next concerts speak for themselves, but that does not surprise the audience at all. former Academy judge.

“There’s nothing wrong with having different tastes…I’m a super fan of the Sun but it doesn’t offend me that other people don’t, just as I don’t like someone else”, “Luis Miguel himself said that it’s not a small coin I pray that everyone likes it, so I respect your decision!!!”, write the social networks when they see Luis Miguel.

